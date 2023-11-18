Residents encouraged to remain vigilant as the 2023 forest fire season ends

The 2023 forest fire season in Newfoundland and Labrador has officially ended with no significant incidents, injuries, or property damage. However, the public is asked to remain vigilant when setting fires in and around forested areas, as the risk of forest fire remains even after the season is declared to be over.

A total of 101 fires have been recorded so far in 2023, burning a total of 21,883 hectares. The vast majority of area burned occurred in remote parts of Labrador, accounting for 99 per cent of the total area burned for the entire province.

Regional statistics and other forest fire related information is available by visiting the recently launched Newfoundland and Labrador Active Wildfire Dashboard on the Department Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture website.

During forest fire season the Provincial Government deployed several fire fighters, Incident Management Team (IMT) members, equipment and water bombers to assist other provinces in battling extreme forest fire conditions. Through the Mutual Aid Resource Sharing agreement with the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the Provincial Government responded to 18 requests. Over the course of the season, a total of 40 firefighters and 14 IMT members were deployed to Nova Scotia, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Yukon and the North West Territories, while water bombers were also deployed to Nova Scotia and Quebec on multiple occasions.