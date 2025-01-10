News

Request for Proposals Issued for Certification Process for Early Childhood Educators

The provincial government has issued a Request for Proposals for a review of the certification process for early childhood educators.

Government is seeking a vendor to evaluate the current certification process for early childhood educators and propose recommendations to shift to a competency-based approach to certification.

The closing date for proposals is February 13, at noon.

Back in August, the Provincial Government released Newfoundland and Labrador’s Early Learning Action Plan which recommended a review and modernization of the early childhood educator certification process.

