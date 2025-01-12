News

Request for Proposals Issued for certification process for Early Childhood Educators

Posted: January 12, 2025 10:20 am
By Web Team

The provincial government has issued a Request for Proposals for a review of the certification process for early childhood educators. Government is seeking a vendor to evaluate the current certification process for early childhood educators and propose recommendations to shift to a competency-based approach to certification.

The closing date for proposals is Feb. 13, at noon.

Back in August, the province released Newfoundland and Labrador’s Early Learning Action Plan which recommended a review and modernization of the early childhood educator certification process.

