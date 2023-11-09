Remembrance Day Ceremony Moves as Construction at War Memorial Continues

The annual Remembrance Day wreath-laying and commemoration ceremonies, traditionally held at the Newfoundland National War Memorial in St. John’s, will take place at the Sergeant’s Memorial on Queen’s Road this year.

Ongoing refurbishment of the Duckworth Street Memorial necessitated the move to a different location on Saturday, for the first time in a century.

The project will include the return of the remains of a soldier — likely a member of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment — next spring from a First World War cemetery in northern France, and the creation of a tomb of the unknown soldier.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister John Abbott says the $6 million project is on track for Memorial Day services on July 1st.

NTV will have live coverage of the Remembrance Day Ceremony from the Sergeant’s Memorial on Queen’s Road beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 11, hosted by David Salter.