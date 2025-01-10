Remains of Joshua Miller found after almost 12 years

Police have confirmed the human remains located in the area of Bally Haly Golf Course (formally Clovelly Golf Course) is that of Joshua Miller, who was reported missing almost 12 years ago.
On Thursday at approximately 10 a.m., RNC responded to a report of potential human remains located in the area of a new housing development. The RNC engaged the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who has since identified the deceased.
Miller, aged 20, was reported missing on February 10, 2013, and was last seen in the Stavanger Drive area of St. John’s. The RNC sends sincere sympathies to family and friends as they navigate this tragic loss.
The cause of death remains under investigation and area residents can expect an increased police presence throughout the weekend. At this time, foul play is not suspected.