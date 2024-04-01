Registration open for St. John’s Pride Parade

St. John’s Pride has officially opened registration for the annual Pride Parade. Information and application forms are available on the St. John’s Pride website.

The 2024 Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, July 21 starting at 1 p.m. The parade will start at St. John’s City Hall, 10 New Gower Street, and proceed along Duckworth Street turning onto Cavendish Square and proceeding onto Military Road, ending at Bannerman Park.

Parade entrants may register in one of three categories: Community Associations, Non-Profits, and Charitable Organizations; Small Businesses (under 50 staff), Professional Associations, and Unions; or Large Businesses, Government Agencies, Boards and Commissions.

Individuals are always welcome to march in the parade at no fee. Join St. John’s Pride in all your fabulousness at City Hall at 12 p.m.

St. John’s Pride invites those with mobility challenges or physical disabilities to register for a bus ride along service at no fee. A sensory safe zone will be established for spectators on Duckworth Street between Church Hill and Cathedral Street.