Reflections: Jack Pickersgill

- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS
Jim Furlong reflects on one of the most influential politicians in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador politics, Jack Pickersgill.
Jim Furlong dips into the NTV archives to reflect on news stories from the past. This week, Furlong looks back at the 1989 oil spill of the Exxon Valdez.
Jim Furlong looks back at stories from yesteryear in the NTV archives. This week, he looks back at the life of Pope John Paul II.
Jim Furlong looks back at major winter storms that preceded what we now call Snowmageddon.