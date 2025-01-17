Reflecting on Snowmageddon five years later

Five years ago today the record breaking blizzard, known to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians as Snowmageddon, slammed the province.

The military was called in to help with the clean up, when the City of St. John’s was hit with over 90 cm of snow with winds well in excess of 100 kilometres an hour.

For the first time in over 30 years, St. John’s declared a state of emergency as Snowmageddon homes needed digging out. Snow piled up for hours, cars were buried and doorways were blocked.

