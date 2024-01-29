Red and yellow delivery service alerts issued for parts of the province by Canada Post

Canada Post has issued today red and yellow delivery service alerts for parts of Newfoundland & Labrador due to inclement weather, snow and freezing rain. A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority.

An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.

Red delivery service alert : St-John’s Metro.

Yellow delivery service alert : Avalon Peninsula.

Updates will be posted on the Canada Post webpage.