Recall issued on LED illuminated bathroom mirrors

A recall has been issued on LED illuminated bathroom mirrors that feature an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for Canada. UL Solutions has not evaluated the mirrors to the appropriate Safety Standards, and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

UL Solutions recommends that this product be removed from service.

The mirrors have an unauthorized UL Certification Mark and contain the model number MA6804 (834-027). It also has the words “Power: AC85-110V~50/60HZ / 40W Output: 12V / 3A, and IP44 HOMCOM Made in China”.

The product was distributed by Aosom and may also be available in other online and retail stores.