RDS reports Quebec-Maritimes Junior Hockey League coming back to St. John’s

French-language sports network RDS is reporting that the Quebec-Maritimes Junior Hockey League will come back to st. john’s.

Sources are telling RDS that a group of three businessmen will announce the deal either in a few days or early in the new year. RDS is reporting that the Acadie-Bathurst Titan has been sold for more than $5.5 million.

The team will move from New Brunswick to St. John’s to play at Mary Brown’s Centre for the 2025-26 season.

RDS says the team will be operated by Glenn Stanford, whose experience in hockey goes all the way back to the St. John’s Maple Leafs.

The last Quebec league team to play in St. John’s was the Fog Devils, who moved away after just 3 seasons in 2008.

Photo Credit: Titan d’Acadie-Bathurst (Facebook page)