RCMP warn of “romance scams” & participating in online trends

We’ve all seen the online social trends of sharing photos of yourself at a certain age, or most recently a post asking “In honour of Valentines Day, share your wedding song”. Today, the RCMP is advising caution, adding participating in these types of online trends could be giving away more than users bargain for.

RCMP B Division’s Cst. Jolene Garland says while participating in these trends may seem like a nice way to share a positive memory, these are also ways that ‘bad actors’ aka cyber criminals steal password prompt answers and other sensitive information.

Romance Scams are also a popular way to separate people from their money. Often times cyber criminals play the long game, aggregating information from users over time until they have what they need to steal everything from identification to banking information, sometimes also leaving people with broken hearts.

Police remind users that less is more when it comes to what’s being shared in your online life.