RCMP Traffic Services West stops excessive speeder on TCH during Thanksgiving Weekend

Posted: October 15, 2024 4:43 pm
By Web Team

A young driver was stopped for excessive speeding by RCMP Traffic Services West on the Trans-Canada Highway over the Thanksgiving weekend. On Monday, police were on patrol on the TCH near Birchy Lake and observed a car traveling at 163 km/hr. The vehicle was stopped and the 17-year-old driver was ticketed for the excessive speed and issued a licence suspension. The vehicle was seized and impounded. 

