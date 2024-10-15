RCMP Traffic Services West stops excessive speeder on TCH during Thanksgiving Weekend

A young driver was stopped for excessive speeding by RCMP Traffic Services West on the Trans-Canada Highway over the Thanksgiving weekend. On Monday, police were on patrol on the TCH near Birchy Lake and observed a car traveling at 163 km/hr. The vehicle was stopped and the 17-year-old driver was ticketed for the excessive speed and issued a licence suspension. The vehicle was seized and impounded.
- FREE streaming NTV+
- Home
- News
- Weather
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- Search