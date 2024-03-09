RCMP Traffic Services warns motorists of cell phone use while driving

Police are reminding motorists of the dangers associated with cell phone use while driving.

As one of the biggest forms of distraction, using a cell phone while driving places the driver, occupants within the vehicle and all others who share the roadway, including pedestrians, at increased risk.

Safe driving requires a driver’s complete awareness of and focus on their surroundings at all times while having the ability to react immediately. A driver who takes their eyes off the road to view a cell phone, for even a split second, compromises everyone’s safety. That split second of time taken to read or send a text message could equal a lifetime of regret.

RCMP NL Traffic Services are actively enforcing violations. A summary offence ticket for using a cell phone while driving is associated with a minimum fine of $390 and four demerit points, for a first offence. Subsequent tickets can have fines as high as $1,300. Additionally, drivers who are ticketed for cell phone violations are susceptible to increased insurance rates.