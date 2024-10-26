RCMP Traffic Services Labrador continues traffic enforcement, six vehicles seized

RCMP Traffic Services Labrador is continuing traffic enforcement between Sheshatshiu and Happy Valley-Goose Bay with a number of motorists ticketed for various offences over the past weekend.

On Oct. 18, at approximately 1:15 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 520 near Sheshatshiu. The driver, a 37-year-old man, was driving while prohibited and was arrested. The man was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of driving while prohibited and breach of a probation order.

A short time later, police stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 520 near Sheshatshiu. The driver, a 49-year-old man, was operating an uninsured vehicle with a suspended driver’s licence. The man was ticketed for the offences.

On Oct. 19, at approximately 1:15 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 520 near Sheshatshiu that had been unregistered since 2014. In addition, the vehicle was uninsured and the driver, a 35-year-old man, had a suspended licence. The man was ticketed for the violations.

Approximately an hour later, police stopped a suspected prohibited driver operating a vehicle on Route 520 near Sheshatshiu. The 37-year-old man was confirmed as driving while prohibited and was arrested. The man was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to a charge of driving while prohibited.

On Oct. 20, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 520 near Goose River. The driver, a 32-year-old man, who was operating the vehicle with a suspended licence, provided a roadside breath sample that was above the provincial limit for alcohol. The man was issued a further licence suspension and was ticketed for operating a vehicle while suspended.

Later that evening, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police stopped an unregistered vehicle on Royal Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The driver, a-49-year-old man, was operating an uninsured vehicle. He was ticketed for both offences.

All six vehicles were seized and impounded. RCMP NL Traffic Services remains dedicated to road safety and the enforcement of the Highway Traffic Act.