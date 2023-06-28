News

RCMP to reveal major firearms seizure in Harbour Grace

By Web Team
Published on June 28, 2023 at 10:52 am

Harbour Grace RCMP have called a press conference for Thursday.

Police are expected to provide details of an investigation involving a significant firearms seizure in the town. Items seized will be on display.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley will be in Harbour Grace and have a full report Thursday on the NTV Evening Newshour.

Post Views: 44



Scroll to top