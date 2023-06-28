RCMP to reveal major firearms seizure in Harbour Grace

Harbour Grace RCMP have called a press conference for Thursday.
Police are expected to provide details of an investigation involving a significant firearms seizure in the town. Items seized will be on display.
NTV’s Rosie Mullaley will be in Harbour Grace and have a full report Thursday on the NTV Evening Newshour.
SIRT-NL confirms identity of deceased individual in officer-involved shootingBy Marykate O'Neill — 17 hours ago
The serious incident response team has provided an update on the police-involved shooting that happened on June. 12 at Regatta Plaza. SIRT-NL has confirmed the identity of the man involved as 38-year-old Omar Mohammed. The team has now exhausted all efforts to notify the family of the deceased, but have been unable to do so. The identity of the deceased has been confirmed with a close friend and roommate. Anyone with information respecting the deceased and his family connections is asked to contact SIRT-NL. This is an ongoing criminal homicide investigation. More information will be released in the Director's Report upon the conclusion of the investigation.
MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: After floating in the ocean for three decades, a letter turns up in NorwayBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
It sounds like a movie.
On Oct. 3, 1988, a Grade 3 student from Mount Pearl penned a letter, sealed it inside a bottle and tossed it into the Atlantic Ocean. Jennifer Lynn Boudreau, just eight years old at the time, wondered how far the bottle would travel.
Time, of course, would elapse and the thoughts of that letter would be long forgotten. In the letter, she signed it off with a simple message … “please write me back soon.”
Well, a response did come – 35 years later. The letter was discovered in Norway this week, found by Cara Rocks and her Norweigan boyfriend, Trym, who works as a diver in Norway.
Both connected this week via Facebook. In fact, the letter bounced around the Atlantic for 35 years but it took just one hour on social media to find the author of that letter.
The connection has been a memorable one. NTV's Marykate O'Neill is chatting with the new friends and will have their incredible story Thursday in her weekly feature, Inspiring NL.
Police seeking information, video footage from St. John’s shooting incidentBy Bailey Howard — 30 mins ago
Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in the Tessier Park area on Sunday evening.
Just before 8:00 p.m. on June 25 RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to St. Clare’s Hospital in St. John’s after a 47-year-old man had arrived with a gunshot wound. Police identified the male who was receiving medical attention for the serious injury.
Police say they believe this to be a targeted attack.
Investigators are now looking for video footage from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on June 25th area of Carter’s Hill, Livingstone Street, Tessier place and Cookstown Road.
The RNC requests that anyone with information or video footage to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere