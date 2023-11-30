RCMP to host recruiting event 

On Friday, the RCMP will hold a recruiting event at RCMP Headquarters in St John’s for prospective recruits.

There will be a tour of various areas of the building and a viewing of various specialized vehicles.

Units being showcased will include the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, Tactical Support Group, Explosive Disposal Unit, Underwater Recovery Team, Major Crime Unit, Federal Serious Organized Crime Unit and Traffic Services.

Officers from Bay Roberts RCMP will be on-site to speak about General Duty Policing.