Today the RCMP will conduct targeted enforcement of the move over law during traffic stops on the Trans-Canada Highway in memory of the on-duty death of RCMP Cst. Francis Deschenes.

Deschenes was killed while on duty helping a motorist change a flat tire on the side of a highway in New Brunswick in 2017. For a short time, Deschenes worked in this province.

RCMP will be near the Foxtrap Weigh Scales this afternoon and will be conducting enforcement action.