RCMP stops transport truck; driver charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking

As part of an ongoing investigation by the RCMP General Investigation Section, 46-year-old Stewart Higdon was arrested on Nov. 15, and is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

With assistance from RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West, Deer Lake RCMP and RCMP Traffic Services West, a traffic stop was conducted on the Trans-Canada Highway near Pasadena shortly afternoon yesterday. Approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, $1,000 cash and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking were located and seized.

Higdon was released from custody and is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine. He is set to appear in court on Jan. 24.