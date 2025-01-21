RCMP stops three west coast drivers for impaired violations over the weekend

Throughout the weekend, Traffic Services West stopped three drivers, a 42-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man, for impaired driving violations.

On Friday, January 17, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., RCMP Traffic Services West, with the assistance of Deer Lake RCMP, conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Third Avenue in Deer Lake. The driver, a 42-year-old woman, showed signs of alcohol impairment and provided a roadside breath sample above the Provincial limit. Her licence was suspended and vehicle impounded.

Later that evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Old Bonne Bay Road on Route 430. The driver, a 50-year-old man who had a suspended driver’s licence, showed signs of alcohol impairment and refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample and released from custody to appear in court at a later date to answer to a charge of refusal and driving while suspended. His licence was further suspended and vehicle impounded.

A few hours later, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at approximately 1:15 a.m., while on patrol, RCMP Traffic Services West observed a vehicle leaving a parking lot at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted with the vehicle on Main Street in Deer Lake. The driver, a 46-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath sample. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Deer Lake detachment where he provided further breath samples above the legal limit. He was released from custody to appear in court at a later date. His licence was suspended and vehicle impounded.