RCMP shares results of holiday season impaired driving enforcement

Police agencies in the province were busy over the holiday season conducting targeted impaired driving enforcement.

Between December 15, 2024, and January 6, 2025, 15 individuals were arrested by the RCMP and now face criminal charges relating to impaired driving offences. Two motorists remain under investigation for drug-impaired driving with charges pending, as officers await toxicology reports.

An additional seven drivers received licence suspensions for having a blood alcohol concentration that was above the provincial limit but below the criminal threshold. A total of 22 vehicles were seized and impounded for impaired driving violations.

The RCMP, RNC, Military Police, Municipal Enforcement Officers and community partners such as MADD NL and firefighters completed 43 checkpoints throughout the province, with approximately 3345 vehicles checked.