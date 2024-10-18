RCMP seeks public’s assistance locating Honda Civic associated to homicide investigation in Bay Roberts

The RCMP is looking to locate a 2012 brownish-grey 4-door Honda Civic connected to a recent homicide that occurred in Bay Roberts.

On the morning of the murder, the Honda Civic was present on the parking lot of Tim Horton’s and Needs Convenience on L.T. Stick Drive in Bay Roberts. At that time, the car had a noticeably loud exhaust system and damage to the front driver-side window, with a possible plastic window covering.

Officers believe that, since the time of the crime, this vehicle may have been passed onto a number of individuals and that the person in its current possession may not be aware of its association to this investigation.

Anyone with knowledge of the current location of this vehicle is asked to contact RCMP NL Major Crime Unit at 709-772-5433 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.