The RCMP in Deer Lake is searching for a wanted 27-year-old man.

Jared Healey is wanted for breaching the conditions of a release order. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Anyone with information on the location of Jared Healey is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).