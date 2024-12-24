RCMP responds to stabbing at resident in St. Albans

The RCMP arrested 60-year-old Samuel Parkinson of St. John’s following a report of a stabbing at a home in St. Albans that occurred on Sunday.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and was transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Parkinson, who was identified by the victim, was located intoxicated at a commercial property a short time later.

When officers arrived to arrest Parkinson, he threw a number of objects at the police officers and resisted arrest. A taser was deployed and Parkinson was taken into custody without further incident.

Police determined that the accused was on parole and that he was wanted by the RNC for escaping lawful custody on November 28.

Parkinson attended court where his parole was revoked and he was remanded into custody. He was also charged with aggravated assault, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, uttering threats, robbery with an offensive weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The investigation is continuing. Parkinson will appear in court at a later date.