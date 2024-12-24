RCMP responds to single-vehicle crash, driver facing charges of impaired operation

A 51-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash that on Route 430 on Dec. 22.

On Sunday, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Port Saunders RCMP responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 430, south of Port Saunders. The driver, a Port au Choix man, was assessed by emergency medical services at the scene and showed signs of alcohol impairment. He was arrested for impaired operation and later provided breath samples at the detachment that were above the legal limit.

The man’s vehicle was seized and impounded, his license suspended, and he is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving.