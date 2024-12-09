RCMP responds to report of impaired driving, man assaults police and is arrested

A 30-year-old man from Marystown is facing criminal charges for assaulting a police officer and refusing to provide a breath sample as part of an impaired driving investigation.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 8, police received the report of a suspected impaired driver operating an all-terrain vehicle in Little Bay. The driver was located a short time later, seated in a vehicle and showed signs of alcohol impairment. The man initially refused to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest. During his arrest, the man assaulted two police officers.

Back at the detachment, the man refused to provide breath samples. As part of this investigation, police learned of an incident that occurred earlier in the day involving the same individual, where the man allegedly uttered threats and assaulted another individual using a weapon.

The driver is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to the following criminal charges:

• Assaulting a police officer – two counts

• Resisting arrest

• Impaired operation

• Refusing to comply with a breath demand

• Uttering threats

• Assault with a weapon

The man’s licence was suspended.