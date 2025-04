Residents are no longer required to shelter in place, following an event in Spaniard’s Bay. Residents can expect to see a continued police presence while the investigation is continuing.

Earlier:

The RCMP in Bay Roberts is responding to an unfolding event involving an unknown man walking with a firearm in the area of Mint Cove Pond Road in Spaniard’s Bay.

At this time, residents are asked to shelter in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.