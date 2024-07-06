RCMP reminding motorists of the move over law

The RCMP is reminding motorists of the move over law after a few close calls with officers recently. The move over law is designed to protect first responders such as police, fire and ambulance, as well as tow truck operators, who are conducting their work at the side of the roadway.

An officer was nearly hit at a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway on the Veterans Memorial Highway. In the latter incident, the officer was nearly struck by an oncoming motorist who had pulled out and passed another vehicle. The vehicle and driver were located and stopped a short time later. The driver, a 60-year-old man, was ticketed for failing to move over.