RCMP NL kicks off annual Wish Tree Campaign

The RCMP in St. John’s held the annual lighting of their 14-foot Wish Tree Tuesday night, with ten-year-old Wish Kid Abigale Latoszek flipping the switch to light the tree and officially mark the launch of the 2024 Wish Tree Campaign.

Detachments across the province will be collecting donations and lighting up their Wish Trees this month to raise money to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses or severe genetic or neurological conditions.

Those wishing to donate may visit a detachment.