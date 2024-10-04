RCMP NL continues to look for missing woman Stephanie Noftall; new photo released

Police continue to look for missing woman Stephanie Noftall, who was last seen on Sept. 30, in the Trinity Conception area, between the communities of Harbour Grace and Bay Roberts. An additional picture, which is more representative of her current appearance, has been released.

Noftall is believed to currently have long bluish-grey hair with red bangs.

Police remain concerned for her safety and well-being. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Stephanie Noftall on or since September 30, 2024, are asked to contact 709-772-5433.