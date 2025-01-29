RCMP NL confirms valid RNC Association telephone fundraiser

Following the release of a post advising the public of a telephone scam involving a fundraising initiative of the RCMP for victims of sexual assault, RCMP NL has since learned that a legitimate fundraiser is currently taking place involving the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association (RNCA).

Information originally received, which initiated a public advisory, stated that the caller identified themselves as a Constable with the RCMP. The RCMP is not currently involved in any fundraising. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association is participating in its Annual Community Guide Telephone Appeal. Funds raised help publish their 35th Annual Crime Prevention Guide with this years’ focus on “Child Abuse Awareness.”

For further information about the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association Annual Community Guide Telephone Appeal, please call the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association at 709-739-5946 or the Community Guide Office at 1-800-215-8987.