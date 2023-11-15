RCMP Marystown detachment stop 2 drivers for excessive speed

Two drivers were stopped on November 14, 2023, for excessive speed on Route 210 by RCMP Traffic Services East.

Yesterday, while on patrol, a number of traffic stops were conducted by RCMP Traffic Services East, including two drivers who were traveling more than 51 km/hr above the posted speed limit of 90 km/hr.

Just before noon, a 24-year-old man was stopped near Grand Beach. He was traveling 154 km/hr. A couple of hours later, a 53-year-old man was stopped near Terrenceville. He was travelling 150 km/hr.

The two drivers were ticketed for excessive speeding and received licence suspensions.

Motorists are reminded of the requirement to drive within the posted speed limits, which are designed to protect all who share the roadway. RCMP NL continues to enforce all applicable legislation to maintain road safety.