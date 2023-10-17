RCMP makes drug bust in Channel-Port aux Basques

Following the search of a residence in Port aux Basques last Thursday, the RCMP arrested and charged 55-year-old Kevin Parsons.

Police located a quantity of cocaine, cash, and other material indicative of drug trafficking.

Parsons is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine and unsafe storage of ammunition.

He will appear in court at a later date. A second person arrested at the time of the search was released without charge.

The investigation is continuing.