RCMP investigating theft at Royal Canadian Legion

The RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at the Royal Canadian Legion in St. Anthony. The crime took place sometime between the evening of May 27 and the afternoon of May 29. According to police, suspect(s) forced entry into a door and stole a large quantity of cash and a quantity of various brands of alcohol from inside.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact St. Anthony RCMP at 709-454-3543 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).