RCMP investigates theft at Hamilton Drugs PharmaChoice

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating a theft that occurred at Hamilton Drugs PharmaChoice, 364 Hamilton River Road, on the evening of Aug. 13. Between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m., approximately $250 worth of merchandise was stolen. Police are interested in speaking to the woman captured on surveillance footage in relation to the theft. The woman left the premises on foot.

If you have information about this crime or the identity of the individual in the attached picture, please contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips ap