RCMP investigates theft and break and enter at Stephenville business 

The RCMP is investigating two incidents that occurred at a commercial building in Stephenville this month.

The first happened just after 3:00 p.m. on September 5, when police responded to a call from a business on Atlantic Avenue, indicating that a theft had taken place. In that incident, money was taken. It happened sometime between the evening of Friday, September 1 and the afternoon of Tuesday, September 5.

Just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, police received another call from the same commercial building indicating that a break and enter had occurred at a different business. Police believe the incident occurred sometime overnight on September 19. A storage unit inside the commercial building was also broken into.

The investigation into both of these incidents is continuing.

