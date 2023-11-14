RCMP investigates side-by-side theft in Brigus Junction

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2014 Can Am XRS 1000 side-by-side all-terrain vehicle (ATV). It was stolen from a property in Brigus Junction sometime between Nov. 5-8. The ATV is white, black and red in colour and has a NL license plate VFT 977. See attached photo. A quantity of lumber was also stolen from the property.Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the ATV is asked to please contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.