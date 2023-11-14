RCMP investigates side-by-side theft in Brigus Junction

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2014 Can Am XRS 1000 side-by-side all-terrain vehicle (ATV). It was stolen from a property in Brigus Junction sometime between Nov. 5-8. The ATV is white, black and red in colour and has a NL license plate VFT 977. See attached photo. A quantity of lumber was also stolen from the property.

Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the ATV is asked to please contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.