RCMP investigates home invasion in Comfort Cove, three people arrested

Three people, 34-year-old Andrew Hurley, 31-year-old Brandon Pearce and 25-year-old Georgia Barnes, were arrested by Lewisporte RCMP, following a home invasion in Comfort Cove on Jan. 13.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, police received the report of the home invasion. The three accused allegedly forced entry into the home, demanded the home occupant to open a safe and stole a ring valued at $3,000 from inside the safe. In addition, the suspects stole an axe and a vape prior to departing the home. The home occupant was uninjured.

Later in the evening, Pearce and Barnes were located by police in a vehicle on the parking lot of a commercial property in Lewisporte and were arrested. Following their arrest, officers located and seized a sawed off shot gun inside the vehicle. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

Pearce and Barnes have been released on conditions. The two are set to appear in court at a later date.

Pearce is charged with break and enter, uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Barnes is charged with break and enter and resisting arrest.

Andrew Hurley was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with break and enter, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The investigation is continuing.