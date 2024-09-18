RCMP investigates hit and run collision in Sheshatshiu

The RCMP in Sheshatshiu is investigating a hit and run collision that occurred early on Monday morning.

A Ford Bronco departed the roadway and collided with a shed on a residential property located on Mackenzie Drive. A male, believed to have been the driver, fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival and was last seen on Edwards Drive.

About an hour later, police received a report of a stolen vehicle, matching the vehicle involved in the hit and run collision.

Shehsatshiu RCMP asks residents to check for possible surveillance footage in the area during the time of the collision. Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is asked to contact the RCMP at 709-478-8900. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is continuing.