RCMP investigates fatal crash in Clarenville

A 32-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Clarenville yesterday. Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of the crash that occurred on Balbo Drive in Clarenville. Officers attended the scene and observed a vehicle overturned in a ditch. One of the vehicle occupants, a 32-year-old man, was located outside the vehicle with injuries. The deceased was located underneath the vehicle. The man was transported to Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.