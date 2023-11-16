RCMP in Bay Roberts investigate after firearms stolen

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating a residential break, enter and theft that recently occurred at a home in Clarkes Beach. Police are searching for firearms that were stolen from inside the residence.

The investigation determined that the incident occurred sometime on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Suspect(s) forced entry into a back door of the unoccupied home on Glam Road. A total of three firearms, including two rifles and a shot gun, were stolen from inside. A BB gun, which replicates a handgun, was also stolen. A picture of the three firearms and the BB gun is attached.

The investigation is continuing.

Bay Roberts RCMP asks residents to check for possible surveillance footage of suspicious activity in the area on November 12, and to report all information about this crime to the detachment, 709-786-2118.