RCMP impounds two vehicles for traffic offences

Two vehicles were impounded on Thursday by RCMP Traffic Services West for violations of the Highway Traffic Act. Shortly before 10:00 a.m. in Stephenville, police stopped a SUV on Queen Street. The 71-year-old male driver was operating a vehicle with a suspended licence.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. in Port au Port, police stopped a car on the Main Road. The 37-year-old driver was operating a vehicle without insurance or registration. In addition, the driver provided a roadside breath sample which determined a presence of alcohol in excess of the Provincial Limit but below the Criminal threshold. Her licence was suspended.

Both drivers were ticketed appropriately and the two vehicles were seized and impounded.