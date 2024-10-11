RCMP executes residential search warrant in Deer Lake, man faces drug charge

A 46-year-old Deer Lake man is facing a drug related charge after RCMP in Deer Lake searched a home on Thursday.

Authorized by a warrant to search the property obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, police entered the Middle Road residence and conducted a search. Inside the home, the man was arrested and officers located a quantity of cocaine, pills and other evidence consistent with drug-trafficking.

The man is set to appear in court next month, and will face a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

The investigation is continuing.