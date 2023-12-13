RCMP drug-trafficking investigation, Project Bustle, results in multiple charges and seizures of cocaine and cash

Five individuals from this province have been charged with drug trafficking offences as part of Project Bustle, an investigation of interprovincial drug trafficking by RCMP NL’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit. Three of the accused were initially arrested on Dec. 22, in the Corner Brook area.

The investigation, which began in February 2021, focused on an interprovincial drug trafficking operation of cocaine. As part of this investigation, four homes and a commercial storage unit in this province were searched between November-December, 2022. Search warrants were executed at four homes in the communities of St. John’s, Gander, Appleton and Humber Valley Resort, as well as at a commercial storage unit in Corner Brook.

Multiple items were seized including:

Approximately eight kilograms of cocaine

More than $173,000 cash

Drug paraphernalia

Other items consistent with drug trafficking

The individuals charged are:

Stephen Kelly, age 42, who resided in St. John’s at the time of his arrest and now resides in Gander.

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Trafficking cocaine – four counts

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine – two counts

Possession of proceeds of crime

Kathleen Pelley, age 33, of Gander.

Conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Clifford Mugford, age 33 of Appleton.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Shawn Gibbons, age 51 of Steady Brook.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Patrick Hickey, age 25 of Corner Brook.

Trafficking cocaine

Four of the accused, Kelly, Pelley, Hickey and Gibbons, are set to appear in Corner Brook Provincial Court on Jan. 23. Additionally, Kelly and Mugford are set to appear in St. John’s Provincial Court on Jan. 30.

The investigation is continuing with further charges expected. An update is anticipated in the new year.