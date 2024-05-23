RCMP continues enforcement of impaired drivers; tickets several drivers

On May 18, police received a call just after 11:00 p.m. from a member of the public, reporting a possibly impaired driver in the Bay Roberts area. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Water Street. The driver, a 20-year-old female from Conception Bay South, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested. She was taken back to the Bay Roberts RCMP Detachment where breath samples confirmed her impairment, over twice the legal limit. The woman was charged with impaired operation and will appear in court at a later date.

On May 19, Harbour Grace RCMP received a report from the public of an unknown person intoxicated in a vehicle in the community. Police attended the scene and located a 27-year-old Bay Roberts man passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Drug and drug paraphernalia were also observed in the vehicle. The man was arrested for impaired driving and taken to Carbonear General Hospital where blood samples were taken to confirm his impairment. The incident remains under investigation pending results of the blood analysis.

On May 21, Bay St. George RCMP observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, over 110 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone, near the community of Point au Mal. Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver showed signs of impairment. A roadside breath test was administered and the 24-year-old male driver failed. He was returned to the detachment where breath samples confirmed his impairment. The man was charged with impaired operation and will appear in court at a later date to answer to impaired driving charges.