RCMP congratulates teen graduates of Mini Training Camp

RCMP NL Headquarters was abuzz with energy and excitement today as the 17- and 18-year-old participants of a unique RCMP Mini Training Camp graduated from the week-long program.

Corporal Peter Gosse, RCMP NL’s Proactive Recruiter and one of the organizers for the camp, spoke about this unique opportunity for teens interested in learning more about law enforcement as a career.

“The camp provided an immersive experience where participants engaged in various activities designed to introduce them to the life and responsibilities of a RCMP officer,” said Corporal Gosse. “Our aim was to inspire the next generation of law enforcement professionals by offering hands-on training and insights from experienced RCMP officers.”

Corporal Gosse added that based on the feedback from the participants, he expects to see at least some of them in the near future when they apply to become a member of the RCMP.

This is the first time RCMP NL has offered this Mini Training Camp and hopes to make it an annual summertime event.