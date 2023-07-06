News

RCMP confirm sudden death at Nova Fish Farm near St. Albans

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 6, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Wednesday afternoon, shortly before 2:00 pm, Bay d’Espoir RCMP received a report of a sudden death at Nova Fish Farm near St. Alban’s.  Police say an employee, who was on a barge, was found in the water.  Attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Occupational Health and Safety are engaged and the investigation is continuing.

