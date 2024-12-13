RCMP commemorates 60th Anniversary on-duty death of RCMP Constable 

Next Tuesday will mark the 60th Anniversary of the in line of duty death of RCMP Constable Robert Amey who was one of two RCMP officers shot and killed while on duty in the province.

This past Sunday, at the Anglican Church of Saint John the Baptist in Whitbourne, RCMP Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Pat Cahill, joined by RCMP Chaplain and RCMP Members and Veterans, attended a memorial service in honour of Constable Amey, who was a parishioner at the church.

Constable Amey, originally from Pondville, Nova Scotia, was only 24 years old at the time of his death and had joined the RCMP on March 1st, 1962.

Whitbourne was his second and final posting. He was laid to rest at the Anglican Churchyard in Arichat, Nova Scotia.