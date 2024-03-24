RCMP asking for public assistance in identifying driver

Harbour Grace RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to identify a female driver who fled from police during multiple attempted traffic stops overnight on March 18 and into the early morning hours of March 19. Just before midnight on March 18, police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Birch Hills Road in Bay Roberts. The vehicle fled from police, continuing at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue the vehicle in order to maintain public safety.

Later that night, just before 1:30 a.m. on March 19, police located the same vehicle on Cross Roads in Bay Roberts. A traffic stop was attempted again and the vehicle fled. Again, it was unsafe to pursue, so police did not attempt to chase the vehicle.

Just before 3:00 a.m. that morning, police located the described vehicle on Gould’s Ridge Road in Cupids. Police attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving. The suspect vehicle struck the police vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Again, it was unsafe for police to pursue the suspect vehicle, so the driver was not apprehended. The vehicle is a black 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with Newfoundland license plate, JSN 976.

While the registered owner of the vehicle has been identified, the identity of the person driving has not yet been determined. Police have exhausted local efforts to locate the suspected driver and are now asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to call Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).