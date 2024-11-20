RCMP arrests three drivers for impaired operation over the past weekend

Police are continuing the enforcement of impaired drivers. This past weekend, three individuals were arrested for impaired driving offences.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, Springdale RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the parking lot of the Blue Canoe Park near the Trans Canada Highway. Police spoke to the driver, a 28-year-old man, who showed signs of impairment. The man was arrested and was transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples that were above the legal limit.

Later that evening, shortly after 9:00 p.m. in St. Lawrence, Burin Peninsula RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver parked on Clarke’s Pond Road. Police attended the area, located the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 52-year-old man, who showed signs of alcohol impairment. The man was arrested and was transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 16, police stopped a vehicle in South River that was operating without its tail lights turned on. The driver, a 29-year-old man who had open liquor inside the vehicle, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were well above the legal limit.

The drivers were released from custody and are set to appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired driving. Each driver received a licence suspension and all vehicles were seized and impounded.